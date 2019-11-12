|
Roger Watterson. 1942 – 2019.
On Thursday 7th November 2019, peacefully at Noble’s Hospital, Roger of 7 Queens Terrace in Douglas. Loving husband of Gwen, dearly loved dad of Lee and Ewan, father-in- law of Marc and Louise, much loved grandad of Kelly, Jack and Amelie. Kelly’s partner Glenn. Great-grandad of Bradley and Leo. He will be very greatly missed by all his family, friends and work colleagues at the Copy Shop and Manx Radio. A celebration of Roger’s life will take place at 12.45pm on Thursday 14th November at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas followed by private cremation. Everyone is welcome to join the family at the Mannin Hotel, Broadway following the service. The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages and tributes, and thank all the medical staff who cared for Roger during his long illness. Roger battled prostate and bone cancer for many years and it would have been his wish to
help the Mannin Cancers Support Group to purchase the much needed
transperineal biopsy equipment for prostate cancer. It is therefore the wish of the family that donations in lieu of flowers could be made by post or at the church, to the Mannin Cancers Support Group, c/o Julie Stokes, 11, Sunnybank Avenue, Birch Hill, Onchan, IM3 3BW. All donations would be so gratefully received. Enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel: 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 12, 2019