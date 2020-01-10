|
|
|
BIRCHALL. Roland. Amanda and Christina would like to thank their family and friends who joined them at Roly's Service of Thanksgiving at St. Anthony's Church on Monday 30th December and for all the condolence cards and kind messages of support and donations to Hospice. We were overwhelmed by the number of Dad's friends (golfers and non- golfers) and ex-colleagues including fellow members of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO) who attended the Service. It was humbling to see and know Dad was thought of so fondly by so many people. A big thank you to Dad's friend and ex-colleague Deacon Graham Priest for his ongoing support, for conducting Dad's Service and for delivering such a fitting Eulogy. The organ music played by Francesca was just beautiful. To all the truly amazing nursing staff on Ward 1 at Noble's Hospital who cared for Dad with such kindness - we thank you and will always remember how well we were all treated. A special thank you to Sandra Bearman from Hospice for all she did for Dad and us - Sandra has been such a wonderful support to us all since Dad's cancer diagnosis. Thanks also to Ken Faragher of Eric Faragher Funeral Directors and all his wonderful team for their support, guidance and compassion. We are very grateful to Tom Long of Alexander Nurseries for the absolutely gorgeous coffin arrangement and the two individual arrangements. Thanks to Sam and his team at Douglas Golf Club for making Dad's celebration so special at the 19th hole. Finally thank you to everyone who has helped us in whatever way before and following the loss of our lovely Dad, especially Nick, Lauren, Marie and members of our families.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020