BIRCHALL. Following a short illness fought with great courage and dignity, Roland James "Roly" passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019 at Noble's Hospital, two weeks after his 79th birthday surrounded by his loving family, devoted husband of 54 years to the late Barbara, much loved dad of Amanda and Christina, proud father-in-law of Nick and cherished grandad of Lauren, Roly will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. A service to celebrate Roly's life will be held at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 1.00pm on Monday 30th December 2019 followed by a private burial at Douglas Lawn cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 : Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019