Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Marshall Morrison

Add a Memory
Roland Marshall Morrison Obituary
MORRISON. Roland Marshall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 2nd July, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Alison, much loved father of Catherine, Michael, Emma, Steven and Ryan, father in law to Ian and a loving grandfather, he will be missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Ramsey on Thursday 9th July at 11.30am followed by a private interment at Lezayre Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -