|
|
MORRISON. Roland Marshall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 2nd July, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Alison, much loved father of Catherine, Michael, Emma, Steven and Ryan, father in law to Ian and a loving grandfather, he will be missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Ramsey on Thursday 9th July at 11.30am followed by a private interment at Lezayre Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020