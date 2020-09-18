|
Clarke. Ron, aged 78 years of Peel. Passed away peacefully on Monday 14th September at Noble's Hospital. Husband of the late Angela, loving father of Pam and the late Sandra. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Peel Cathedral on Wednesday 30th September at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Macmillan Nurses. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020