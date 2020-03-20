|
SHIMMIN. Ron (Claughbane, Ramsey) in his 88th year, died on 11th March 2020 with his wife and companion, Jean, holding his hand. He was the proud father of Juan, Patrick and Elizabeth, grandfather of Tom, Ella and Lily and recent great-grandfather of Lou. Unfortunately, in light of the current situation, his cremation at 11.30 on 27th March 2020 will be totally private, as even his close family will be prevented from being here. We intend to have a celebration of his life later in the year (possibly in September - travel restrictions permitting) when we hope that all who knew him, will come. Details will be announced later. Ron loved "the land of his birth" and, if you wish, donations in his memory can be made to Manx Wildlife Trust, and sent to Corkhill and Callow, 7, Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020