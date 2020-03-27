|
Bignell Ronald William. Ron's family would like to thank the many friends and all family members who joined them at the service in St. Peters Church and afterwards at the Talk Of The Town Restaurant. Many shared lovely happy memories of Ron and his late wife Doris. Also recalled happy times spent in the family business"Kermode and Bignell' with many former staff members. Representatives from the Dog Obedience Club were at the gathering too. We are very grateful to the Talk of the Town for the delicious food, the drinks and the very attentive service throughout. Thanks also for the many kind messages, cards and support received at this sad time. Many thanks to Alessandra Dichiara for her friendship and support not only conducting the service at St. Peter's, but also her very attentive private services at Springfield Grange. Thanks to the family members who volunteered to carry Ron's coffin, which added a personal touch to the proceedings. Special thanks to Vernon and Emma for delivering a very memorable articulate reading and eulogy. Ron would have been very proud. Thanks to the organist (name to be added) for the lovely well chosen music. Grateful thanks to Ken Faragher and Brian for all their support and very helpful advice. Many thanks also to all at Eric Faragher's for delivering a very caring professional funeral. Also, to Alexander Nurseries for the helpful advice and the beautiful flower arrangement delivered on the day. Last, but certainly not least, our grateful thanks go to all at Springfield Grange who showed great care for Ron, they made him so happy and contented during the final years if his life. God bless you and keep you Ron.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 27, 2020