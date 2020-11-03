|
CUNNINGHAM. On Wednesday 28th October 2020, peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home after several years of ill health which he endured with great dignity, Ronald (Ron) aged 80 years of Brighton Terrace in Douglas. Dearly loved husband of Kay, devoted dad of Andrew and Paul, dear father in law of Annette and Sarah, very proud grandad of Ben, Sam, Emma and the late Steven, brother of Colin and the late Peter. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 12th November at Trinity Church, Rosemount, Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Crossroads Care, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM4 2AY. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 3, 2020