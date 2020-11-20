|
|
|
Cunningham, Ronald (Ron). Kay, Andrew, Paul and families would like to thank everyone for supporting us through Ron's long illness and passing, also to the tremendous numbers who attended the funeral. Many thanks for all the cards, messages and flowers paying such thoughtful tributes to Ron. To the staff of Springfield Grange nursing home for their unfailing care, the Reverend Richard Hooton for his friendship and just "being there" over the years and for conducting a memorable service. Gareth Moore for his unforgettable organ playing, Kevin Groome for organising the Fire Brigade in their tribute to Ron and reading the Firemans prayer, the ladies of the church for generously supplying refreshments after the service. Longs for the beautiful flower arrangements and sincere thanks to Steve and Maria Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for their invaluable assistance.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020