DEWHIRST. On Sunday 29th December 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, Ronald Edmund (Ronnie) aged 90 years of Close Famman, Port Erin. Beloved husband of Margaret Jean, dearly loved dad of Carey, father in law of Elaine, much loved grandad of Stuart and wife Summer, great grandad of Maxwell and Dexter. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends both on the island and in the north of England. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 22nd January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Bowel Cancer Isle of Man, c/o Mrs H.Norman, Ballashin, Quines Hill, Port Soderick, IM4 1AU. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 14, 2020