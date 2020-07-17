|
ELLIS. Ronald (Ron, Ronnie), died peacefully at his home in Willaston on Tuesday 14th July, 2020 with Maureen by his side. Ron will be greatly missed by his devoted sister Linda, Niece and nephews in Leeds and all Maureen's family here on the island and in the United Kingdom. At Ron's request, a private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please, donations may be made if so desired to Rebecca House, Strang. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
