CAIN. On Friday 5th April 2019, peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home in Peel with his family at his side, Ronald Herbert (Ronnie) aged 88 years of Three Acres, Ballafreer Lane, Union Mills. Much loved and loving husband of Olive for 63 years, dearest dad of Paul and Joanne, father in law of Pauline and Adrian, adored grandpa of Michelle, Emma, Aimée and Matthew, loving great grandpa of Josh, Max, Harley, Teddie, Hollie and Daisy. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Wednesday 24th April at Marown Parish church followed by private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2019