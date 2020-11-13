Home

KNEALE. on Saturday 7th November 2020. Peacefully at his home in Castletown, Ronald (Ronnie) aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Kay and dearly loved father of Lynne, David, Andrew, Simon and Sonia. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear father-in-law to Craig, Linda, Sally and Katie. Loved son of the late Jack and Katy and dear brother of the late Dorothy. Lifelong friend of Norman and sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday 19th November at Castletown Methodist Church, Arbory Street, Castletown followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to The Royal British Legion Castletown Branch. C/o Mrs Ann Cottier, 116 Ballanorris Crescent, Friary Park, Ballabeg. IM9 4EU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 13, 2020
