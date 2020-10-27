|
RABY. Ronald (Ronnie), aged 82 years, of Anagh Coar Douglas. Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday 17th October 2020. He leaves a wife Margaret, son Gary, grandsons Nathan and Joshua, brothers Jackie and Bernard, and his many nephews and nieces. Funeral details to follow, family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, can be sent to "Rebecca House, Children's Hospice, The Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Further enquiries to A Duggan and Son of Douglas. Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020