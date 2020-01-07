|
Bignell. On Sunday 22nd December at Springfield Grange Nursing Home in his 98th year Ronald William "Ron", formerly of "Kermode and Bignell". Beloved husband of the late Jean and Doris, much loved Brother of the late Betty, dear Uncle to Vernon, Jane and Phillip. Great Uncle to Emma, Gareth, Gwilym and Glyn. He will be sadly missed by house keeper, carer and great friend Ann. Funeral service will take place on Friday 10th January at St Peters Church, Onchan at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to the Hyperbaric Chamber Peel Rd, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 5ED or the Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020