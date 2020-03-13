Home

Ronald William (Ron) Kellett

Kellett. Ronald William (Ron), aged 93 years of Ramsey, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 9th March 2020. Husband of the late Kathleen, loving father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather to many. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday 20th March at Maughold Parish Church, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired can be sent to 'Manx Blind Center'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020
