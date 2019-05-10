Resources More Obituaries for Ronnie Cain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronnie Cain

Obituary CAIN, Ronnie. Olive, Paul, Joanne and all the family, would like to thank relatives, friends and all who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy on the sad loss of their dearest Ronnie. To all who shared the celebration of Ronnie's life at Marown Church. Sincere thanks to Rev.Canon Janice Ward for the touching service. To Castle View Nursing Home for the care and comfort they gave Ronnie in his short stay with them. Thanks also to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flower arrangement. To Steven and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for their help and understanding. Thanks to all of you who sent donations to The Manx Blind Welfare Society. We also appreciated all who shared their time with us at the Family Buffet at the "Talk of the Town" afterwards and thank Andy and Emma for looking after us. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019