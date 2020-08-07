Home

Ellis. Ronnie. Maureen would like to thank her amazing family also special friends for their support, loyalty, prayers and for making me smile in my darkest moments. Thanks also to my neighbours and everyone who sent cards, flowers and messages. Aileen and her team at Hospice, Michelle and all the district nurses who cared for Ron so well. Grace, and Faragher and Son who helped me plan the funeral Ron wished for. Finally Talk of the Town for their excellent catering.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020
