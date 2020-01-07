|
CRAIG. Rose aged 72 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday 2nd January at Hospice Southlands. Much loved partner of David, loving mother of Peter, Bridget, Anne-Marie, Leo, Rosina and William, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother she will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2:30pm on Friday 10th January at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Maughold followed by interment in Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice Southlands'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020