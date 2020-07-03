Home

Rose Ellen Wilshire

Rose Ellen Wilshire Obituary
WILSHIRE. Rose Ellen aged 96 years peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home on Saturday 27th June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Antonio. Dearest mum of Arleene, Stephen and Jacqueline. Devoted grandmother to Arlette, Joseph, Ryan and Marc. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 10.00am at the Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by interment at the Douglas Borough Cemetery, re-united with Toni. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Paws for Therapy, www.pawsfortherapy.org.im or to Age Concern Isle of Man, www.ageconcern.im. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 3, 2020
