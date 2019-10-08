|
KNEALE. ROSEMARY DENISON (nee McGeagh) aged 91 years of Claughbane, Ramsey, on Friday 4th October, peacefully with her family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Lancie Kneale, adored mum to Jenny and John, loving mother-in-law to Brian and Barbara, cherished grandma of Amy and Bryony and dearest aunt to Alison. Service for all to celebrate the life of Rosemary will be held at Maughold Parish Church on Thursday 17th of October at 12 noon, following a private family cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to 'Ramsey RNLI' and 'Guide Dogs for the blind IOM'. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Tel: 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019