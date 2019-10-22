|
KNEALE. Rosemary Denison. Jenny, John and family would like to give thanks to the many friends and family who attended the Service of Thanksgiving for mum. It was overwhelming to see so many people brave the weather to come and say goodbye to mum, it was a very special day and she would have been so touched. Many, many thanks to Alan Gelling for the lovely eulogy and granddaughter Amy for reading mums favourite poem. A big thank you also to Claire, Anne and the helpers for the wonderful refreshments after the service. Heartfelt thanks to the many people who sent such lovely cards with kind words of comfort and the beautiful flowers which kept arriving, also for the donations to mums chosen charities. Our grateful thanks must go to all the staff at Noble's Ward 2, Mr Narouz and the surgical team who gave us a little extra time with mum. To all the lovely staff in Martin Ward RCH, Dr Needham at RGP for her constant care, Julie and staff at Corkhill and Callow Funeral Directors for their excellent guidance and support through such a sad time. Lastly Grace Easthope and Reverend Bryan Yardy for showing such kindness and compassion on mums final day with us. Our thanks to all xx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019