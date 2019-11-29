Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lancaster David Funeral Directors
Derby Drive
Peel, Isle of Man IM5 1NT
01624 842945
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Duggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Therasa Duggan

Add a Memory
Rosemary Therasa Duggan Obituary
Duggan. Peacefully on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at Hospice, Isle of Man, surrounded by her family. Rosemary Therasa aged 74 years from the Isle of Arran, beloved wife of the late Thomas loving mum to Siobhan and mother in law to Peter she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends and the dogs. Funeral service will take place on Friday 15th November at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -