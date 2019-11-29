|
Duggan. Peacefully on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at Hospice, Isle of Man, surrounded by her family. Rosemary Therasa aged 74 years from the Isle of Arran, beloved wife of the late Thomas loving mum to Siobhan and mother in law to Peter she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends and the dogs. Funeral service will take place on Friday 15th November at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019