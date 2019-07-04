Resources More Obituaries for Ross Marshall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ross Marshall

Share This Page Email MARSHALL. Yvonne and all the family wish to thank friends, family and neighbours for all the messages, cards, offers of help, and beautiful flowers received during this difficult time. Also special thanks to many of Ross' friends for the frequent visits to him at home and in hospital over the last few months- you really did lift his spirits. Thanks also to the many who attended Jurby church. It was very uplifting to see so many there to join in the wonderful service conducted by Rev Brian Evans Smith. Thanks must also go to the Doctors and nurses at Noble's who were involved in Ross' care, we can't fault you, and the district nurses who are all amazing. Lastly, we thank Corkhill and Callow for their professionalism in arranging the funeral. Published in Isle of Man Today on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries