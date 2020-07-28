Home

BATTERSHILL. Roy - On Sunday 12th July 2020 at his home Linwood Cottage, Ballabeg, Laxey. Greatly missed by Gill and family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday 6th August 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 28, 2020
