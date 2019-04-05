|
CAIN. Roy (Rubber) aged 79 years of Southlands, Port St Mary and Castletown. Loving husband of the late Mary, adored dad of Roy, Sharron, Bernie, Eddie, Simon and the late Chris and a loving grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law and friend to all he met. He had a wicked sense of humour, a heart of gold, a gentleman and gentle man - irreplaceable in our lives but will live on in our hearts forever. Dress code optional - something red if you wish. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Isle of Man Alzheimer Society, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas. IM1 2EZ or Southlands Residents Comforts Fund, c/o. Manager, Southlands, Church Road, Rushen. IM9 5NL. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone: Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019