Resources More Obituaries for Roy Cain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Cain

Obituary CAIN, Roy - the family of the late Roy would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind messages, cards and flowers received during their recent loss and all of those that attended the celebration of Roy's life. A special thanks to Southlands Residential Home for the wonderful care extended to Roy and his family during the past 18 months, Ward 9 Noble's Hospital for the compassion and dignity shown during Roy's final days. To Father Leo Cooper for an uplifting service, the Sidings and Gluey for their assistance in continuing the celebration of Roy's life and especially Gordon Cringle and staff for handling all the arrangements in a most kind and sympathetic manner. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries