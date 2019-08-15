Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Cain

Roy Cain Obituary
CAIN, Roy - the family of the late Roy would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind messages, cards and flowers received during their recent loss and all of those that attended the celebration of Roy's life. A special thanks to Southlands Residential Home for the wonderful care extended to Roy and his family during the past 18 months, Ward 9 Noble's Hospital for the compassion and dignity shown during Roy's final days. To Father Leo Cooper for an uplifting service, the Sidings and Gluey for their assistance in continuing the celebration of Roy's life and especially Gordon Cringle and staff for handling all the arrangements in a most kind and sympathetic manner.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.