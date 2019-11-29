Home

More Obituaries for Roy Cannan
Roy Cannan

Roy Cannan Obituary
Cannan. Roy aged 85 years of Douglas. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th November at Hospice IOM. He leaves his partner Pat, daughters Denise and Deborah and son Paul, and grandchildren April, Craig, Zac and Jude. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Thursday 14th November. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Hospice IoM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
