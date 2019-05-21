|
|
Cregeen. Roy aged 63 years on Thursday 9th May 2019 suddenly but peacefully at his home in Port Erin. Dearly loved father of Andrew and Adam, and also Shannon, cherished son of Kathleen and the late Robert, brother of Robert, Paula, Stewart and Tracy. The funeral service will be held at Port Erin Methodist Church on Friday 24th May at 2pm followed by burial at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Castletown Ale Drinkers Society. c/o Sarah Kennaugh. Redgap House, Arbory Road, Castletown. IM9 1HB. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019