CREGEEN, Roy. Andrew, Adam, Kathleen and family would like to thank everyone who attended the celebration of Roy's life at Port Erin Methodist Church on Friday 24th May. It was a great turnout which Roy would have been truly humbled by. Many thanks to family, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers, comforting words and support over the past weeks and thank you to everyone who gave donations to the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society in Roy's memory. Thanks also to Reverend David Shirtliff for the service and to both Rushen United Football Club and the Haven where refreshments and many happy stories were shared after the service. Also, many thanks to TS Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for their professionalism, care and support provided to the family throughout this difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
