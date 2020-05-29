|
|
Murphy. Roy Joseph died peacefully in Noble's Hospital on the 24th of May 2020, aged 79 years. Loving husband to Joan, much loved Dad to Chris, Sean, Kevin and the late Paul. Dearly loved grandad, brother and father in law. A private funeral service will be held due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society, Isle of Man, Well Road House, Market Street, Douglas, IM1 2PQ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 29, 2020