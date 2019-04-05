Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Killey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Killey

Obituary Condolences

Roy Killey Obituary
Killey. Roy (Rory) aged 79 years, peacefully on Tuesday 2nd April at his home in Ballasalla. Dearly loved husband of Diana, dear step father of Darrell, Amanda and Nina, father in law of Beth, Seamus and Jez and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Service of thanksgiving will be held at Castletown Methodist Church, Arbory Street, at 2.15pm on Friday 12th April 2019. No mourning clothes please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to HBOT IOM c/o Debbie Barron, Hyperbaric Medicine Facility, Scholl Building, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 5ED, or Isle of Man Home of Rest of Old Horses, Richmond Hill, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 1JH, or Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, Isle of Man, IM4 1EE. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin, or Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.