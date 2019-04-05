|
Killey. Roy (Rory) aged 79 years, peacefully on Tuesday 2nd April at his home in Ballasalla. Dearly loved husband of Diana, dear step father of Darrell, Amanda and Nina, father in law of Beth, Seamus and Jez and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Service of thanksgiving will be held at Castletown Methodist Church, Arbory Street, at 2.15pm on Friday 12th April 2019. No mourning clothes please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to HBOT IOM c/o Debbie Barron, Hyperbaric Medicine Facility, Scholl Building, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 5ED, or Isle of Man Home of Rest of Old Horses, Richmond Hill, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 1JH, or Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, Isle of Man, IM4 1EE. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin, or Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019