Obituary KILLEY. Diana and the family know Roy would want us to thank everyone who came to the service on Friday 12th April. Many thanks to Rev'd Richard Hall who conducted the service, Hillary, Peter Murcott, Debbie Barron and Robert Kinley and the ladies at Arbory Street Methodist Church for serving the refreshments. Dr Jagos and the memory team - Ballasalla Medical Centre and Ballasalla Pharmacy. A very special thanks to all the fantastic friends and angels in Ballasalla too numerous to mention but they know who they are bless you all. Special thanks to my family, also the health services who gave their support. Caros Care Ltd - thanks to a great team of gentle caring people. Mr Keggen T. S Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for the quiet professional way he dealt with all the funeral arrangements. Finally many thanks for all the cards and flowers and if we have forgotten to thank anyone please accept our apologies it isn't intentional. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 19, 2019