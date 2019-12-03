Home

Roy Lightfoot

LIGHTFOOT. On Sunday 24th November 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Roy of The Fairway, Onchan, he will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Private Funeral has taken place. Donations in lieu of flowers are asked to be sent to The Friends of Robert Owen House, "Ballaglass", Eleanora Drive, Douglas, IM2 3NN. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019
