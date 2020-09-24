Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Sutton

Add a Memory
Roy Sutton Obituary
SUTTON. On Sunday 20th September 2020 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home, King Edward Park, Onchan, Roy beloved husband and soul-mate of Pauline, dearly loved father of Roy and a much loved grandpa of Lily, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St Marys Roman Catholic Church, Douglas at 12 noon on Wednesday 30th September 2020 followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -