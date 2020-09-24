|
|
SUTTON. On Sunday 20th September 2020 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home, King Edward Park, Onchan, Roy beloved husband and soul-mate of Pauline, dearly loved father of Roy and a much loved grandpa of Lily, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St Marys Roman Catholic Church, Douglas at 12 noon on Wednesday 30th September 2020 followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2020