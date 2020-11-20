|
Sutton. Pauline and the family of the late Roy would sincerely like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service on the 30th of September 2020 he had a wonderful send off and celebration of his life. To all who sent cards, flowers and donations it was a great comfort. We would like to give thanks to father John Divine of Saint Mary's for the beautiful service also Claire and Alexandra for their wonderful singing of hymns, Elaine and team for the lovely flowers, Kerry and John Kinley Ocean View's restaurant for the wonderful buffet, to the nursing staff at Isle of Man hospice for all the care and compassion given to Roy and a special thanks to Eric Faragher Ltd for taking care of everything and making sure all ran perfect. Thank you to all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020