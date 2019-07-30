|
Williams. - Jenny, Christine, Sharon and family wish to thank everyone who attended the funeral service, sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Roy. We would also like to thank those who very kindly, made donations to Hospice IOM. Special thanks to Father Tom for a lovely funeral service and also special thanks to Roy's son-in-law John and lan from Douglas Bowling Club for their superb eulogies. Grateful thanks to the palliative care team Claire, Barbara and Karina who provided such compassionate care and support. Thank you to Neil and Helen at Mint for their excellent catering services and finally thank you to Adrain and Ed Duggan for their sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 30, 2019