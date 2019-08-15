|
Sillick. Peacefully on Sunday 14th July 2019 at Castle View, Nursing Home, Peel, Ruby aged 95 years formerly of Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum to Margaret, she will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Manx Mencap, Greenfield Road Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 6ED enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019