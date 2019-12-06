|
EARNER. Ruth Anne (Née Wood) of Castletown and formerly of Church Brough in Cumbria. Slipped gently into her new adventure on Thursday, November 28th at 3am. She will be hugely missed by her husband Rob, daughters Joanne, Louise, son Richard, grandchildren and parents, John and the late Vera Wood. Cremation will take place on Friday 13th December at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. No particular dress code. Please dress as colourfully as you like. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man C/o Mrs Olivia Mackenzie, Treasurer, 1 Mount View Road Onchan. IM3 4AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
