FALLON. (née Dodd). On Wednesday 29th January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Ruth aged 52 years of Strathallen Park in Onchan. Dearly loved wife of the late Steve, loving mother of Daniel. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 8th February at St Peters church in Onchan followed by interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. (Dress code:- The more flamboyant the better). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to either Crossroads Care (Isle of Man), Unit B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM4 2AY or Pulmonary Hypertension Association, PHA UK Resource Centre, Unit 1, Newton Business Centre, Newton Chambers Road, Thorncliffe Park, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 2PH or British Heart Foundation, Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, West Midlands, B37 7YE. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 4, 2020