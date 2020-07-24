|
Gardner. Ruth aged 96 years of Colby, peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Colin, dear mother of Andrew and Bruce, mother in law of Catherine and a much loved grandmother and a great grandmother. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 31st July 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020