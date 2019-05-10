|
CUTILLO. On Tuesday 7th May 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Salvatore (Salvo, Zio) aged 82 years of Tynwald Street in Douglas. Beloved husband of Fina (Josie), dearly loved father of Amalita and Patrick and George, surrogate father of Darren and Kin, grandfather to Daniel, Scott and Callum, a dear great grandad, legendary Zio (uncle) to Giuliana, Sandrina, Mario, Franco, Lucia, Lorenzo and many nieces, nephews and stray's near and far. A service to celebrate Salvo's life will take place at 10am on Friday 17th May at St Mary's Church, Hill Street in Douglas (black clothing optional) followed by private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to either Manx Heart Foundation, c/o Barry Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM7 1AZ or Manx Diabetic Group, c/o 26, Devonshire Road, Douglas, IM2 3RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019