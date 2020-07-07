|
|
Scarffe. Sam, 2nd August 1948 - 2nd July 2020. A Manxman, he loved the island, and after many journeyings, came back in 1997 with his partner, Patricia. Homeopathy was central to his life, and he established a practice in Douglas. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a private funeral with no flowers, but donations can be made if desired to Dignity in Dying. Enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors, Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas. Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020