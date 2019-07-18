Sammie Caine, aged 24 years, died on 5th July 2019 at Leeds General Infirmary. Her funeral and celebration of her life will be held at The Promenade Suite, Villa Marina, Douglas at 12.30pm on Wednesday 31st July, 2019 followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Cherished daughter of Ruth and Sid, much loved sister of Joe, treasured girlfriend of Will, and adored niece, cousin and friend. Sammie's family would like people to remember Sammie because she lived not because she died. There isn't any traditional dress code. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers should be marked "In Memory of Sammie Caine" and sent to either the Encephalitis Society at 32 Castlegate, Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7DT or via card or PayPal through their link https://www.encephalitis.info/donate/donate/10 or to Mannin Sepsis at 18 Hawthorn Close, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 3HL or contact them via their link https://www.manninsepsis.com All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 1AS. Telephone: (01624) 673109. Email: [email protected] Published in Isle of Man Today on July 18, 2019