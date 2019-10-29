Home

Sammie Caine

Sammie Caine Obituary
Caine. Sammie’s family extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their kindness and support during Sammie’s illness and the intervening period since she passed away. Words cannot express how much we value the wealth of cards and letters, together with the generous donations made to The Encephalitis Society and Mannin Sepsis in memory of Sammie. We are sorry that we did not get the chance to speak with everyone at Sammie’s Service and send our warmest thanks to you for all your love and support in attending. We are truly indebted to Ken Faragher and everyone at Eric Faragher's Funeral Directors for their exceptional care.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2019
