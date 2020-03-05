Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Morrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Lionel Morrey

Add a Memory
Samuel Lionel Morrey Obituary
MORREY. Samuel Lionel aged 86 years of Braust Farm, Andreas. Passed away on Thursday 27th February at Noble's Hospital. Much loved husband of Kathleen, father to Robert and Edward, grandfather of Sam, Charlie, Joe, Ivo, Maeve, father-in-law to Catriona and Jackie, he will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at 12 noon on Thursday 12th March at Andreas Church followed by private cremation. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -