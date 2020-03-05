|
MORREY. Samuel Lionel aged 86 years of Braust Farm, Andreas. Passed away on Thursday 27th February at Noble's Hospital. Much loved husband of Kathleen, father to Robert and Edward, grandfather of Sam, Charlie, Joe, Ivo, Maeve, father-in-law to Catriona and Jackie, he will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at 12 noon on Thursday 12th March at Andreas Church followed by private cremation. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
