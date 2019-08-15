|
Collister, On Monday the 1st of April 2019 peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Sandra aged 74 years formerly of Oatfield Rise, Ballasalla. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearest mother of Fiona, Jackie, Andrew, Mair and Ricky. Mother in law of Shaun, Lindsey, Adrian and Tony. A dear loved nana and great nana. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Abbey Church Ballasalla on Tuesday the 23rd of April at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in Malew Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Lisa Lowe Centre or Manx Cancer Help, The Old School House, Cronkbourne, Braddan, IM4 4QH. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019