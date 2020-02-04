|
|
HARTSHORNE. On Wednesday 22nd January 2020. Peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Sandra aged 73 years of Station Road, Colby. Dearly loved wife of Denis and loving mother of Mandy. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Bright attire please. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday 12th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 4, 2020