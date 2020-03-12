|
BAIN. On Monday 9th March 2020, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Sarah Catherine "Sadie" aged 101 years formerly of Hillside Avenue, Douglas, beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Mary, dearly loved gran of Linda, James and the late Sarah and much cherished GG of Jasmine and Jacob. Heartfelt appreciation goes to the team at Elder Grange for their wonderful care of Sadie in her later years. Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Douglas at 12 noon on Wednesday 18th March 2020 followed by interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, C/o Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 12, 2020